Cancelled fire fighter hay ride leaves haunting effect

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - While many events will still go on this weekend despite the wet conditions, the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department cancelled its Second annual Haunted Hay ride because of the rain.
The field next to the station was flooded and so was the secondary location across the street.
“It was a major, major blow to us,” Chief John Strenski said.
Strenski said BVFD fire fighters were depending on the money that would have by the fundraiser.
Last year, they raised $6,000 and this year they Strenski said they hoped to raise $9,000. That is more than what they receive from Archer County.
“It’s 60 to 70 percent of our operation budget,” Strenski said.
He said they would have used the money to help match some grants they have received or planned to apply for.
“We have really good luck in getting grants for this fire department but it requires money to pony up,” Strenski said.
Strenski said they added seven new fire fighters to help with the upcoming winter fire season.
“We’ve been very fortunate with having new members coming out to our department and frankly we’re completely out of [bunker] gear," he said. Bunker gear is used when fighting structure fires like house fires.
“The money that the county provides us that’s what keeps the trucks going so we’ll be in good shape there," Strenski said. "It’s just the extra stuff that we need to replace will be in jeopardy.”
Strenski said he is glad BVFD received a grant by the All American Pipeline LP for communications equipment on Thursday. It will help them buy new radios.
BVFD responds to fires across Texoma such as several grass fires this summer in Wichita and Archer County.
