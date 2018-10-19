The Graham Steers trend upward in district play

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
The Graham Steers are off to a 1-0 start to district play, defeating Iowa Park last Friday.
That win puts them at .500 after a non-district schedule full of growth as the Steers tried to replace the more than 25 seniors who graduated a year ago.
“One thing you do is you learn from your mistakes," Graham head coach Kenny Davidson said. “That’s what we did, we made a lot of mistakes against some really good teams but we learned from them and we didn’t make the same mistakes. We are tackling better, catching better and our quarterback has a better understanding of the game now and that’s important; to be able to learn from your mistakes and do something about it.”
The Steers didn’t start the way the might have wanted but had one of the hardest non-districts, dropping three games to teams that only had three total losses among them.
Now that they are back on track with the big win on Friday, coach Davidson says they have to stay humble and know there is still work to be done.
“It’s always good to beat a good football team," coach Davidson said. “That’s what Iowa Park was, but at the same time we have to move on and we can’t start thinking that we have arrived and that everything is going to go good. When you start doing that, it’s when bad things can happen.”
