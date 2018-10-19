Most of the Rain Moves Out Friday Afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - As forecast, we’re seeing scattered showers area wide this morning. This rain will remain in the forecast through early afternoon. Then, we expect widespread rain to be gone by late afternoon, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for high school football games. After rain being observed in Wichita Falls seven of the past eight days, sunshine returns for the weekend.
Saturday begins with cool temperatures and a chance of dense fog. Then, mostly sunny by midday with a north breeze and highs near 70. Sunday will be nice as well, though a little cooler. Clouds roll back in Sunday night into Monday and rain chances follow Tuesday into Wednesday with a chance of heavy rain.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
