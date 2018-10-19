Texas unemployment rate continues to drop

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Texas' Unemployment Rate has fallen to a new record low of 3.8 %.
Texas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent, down from 3.9 percent in August 2018 and setting a new record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in four decades.
The Texas economy added 15,600 seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs in September.
Annual employment growth for Texas was 3.3 percent in September, marking 27 consecutive months of annual growth.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.