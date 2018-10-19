Veterans speak out at roundtable discussion

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Several of our military veterans spoke with The Catholic Charities of Fort Worth about issues they face during a round table discussion on Thursday.
It was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, located on the 1500 block of 9th street.
Some of the issues veterans said they have are transportation, awareness and accessing some of the resources available to them. Veterans said they want a ‘one-stop shop,’ which they said meant have all the services available to them in one location and not scattered across Wichita county.
“I think one of the things I personally learned today is the level of frustration,” Ronna Huckaby Catholic Charities of Fort Worth said. “I feel like there are a lot of services available but I think the access to those services, the lack of access to those services, or the eligibility requirements have really left a lot of people frustrated.”
She said he will present the issues to donors and work with them to create new services. She also said veterans can always dial 2-1-1 to help find some services available to them right now.
