WFFD looking to hire first responders

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Fire department is hoping to grow its ranks in the next few months following a decline in applicant numbers over the years.
Wichita Falls assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes has been with the department since he was 19-years-old.
He has watched the number of applicants go from about 400 every year to 100.
“This is a tough job,” said Hughes. “The things that you see, it’s not always a glamorous job there’s times when this is really hard.”
He adds now a days they don’t just fight fires, about 80-percent of their calls are medical.
The reason those training go to fire and EMT school. Taking about a year to officially suit up with the department.
“You got to want to help people, you got to be dedicated, you got to understand that you’re going to see some things that other people are never going to see in their life time,” said Hughes.
A job that takes a toll, but helps so many in our community.
Hughes said a few weeks ago six new fire fighters officially joined their team and eight more are expected to graduate in May.
Those interested can apply at city hall.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.