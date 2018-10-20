Alaska's independent governor drops re-election bid

Alaska first lady Donna Walker, left, blows kisses to the crowd and Gov. Bill Walker reacts at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska, after announcing he was suspending his re-election bid. Walker's re-election plans were dealt a blow earlier in the week after his running mate, Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott, resigned after making an inappropriate overture toward a woman. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) (AP)