HS Football Scoreboard Week 8: scores and highlights

By Brian Shrull | October 20, 2018 at 12:04 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 12:04 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -

Hirschi 52 Gainesville 12

Hirschi vs Gainesville highlights

Iowa Park 28 Vernon 14

GOTW Iowa Park vs Vernon highlights

Bowie 63 Ponder 21

City View 0 Gunter 42

City View vs Gunter highlights

Holliday 38 Henrietta 18

Holliday vs Henrietta highlights

Olney 6 Lindsay 65

Petrolia 34 Electra 52

Munday 0 Wellington 60

Northside 0 Knox City 52

Throckmorton 30 Gold-Burg 25

Benjamin 64 Forestburg 32

Notre Dame 44 Plainview Christian 12

Notre Dame vs Plainview Christian

Wichita Christian 20 Perrin-Whitt 67

Wichita Christian vs Perrin-Whitt

Rider 7 Lubbock Cooper 27

Rider vs Lubbock Cooper

Wichita Falls 64 Abilene Wylie 22

Burkburnett 17 Mineral Wells 30

Graham 35 Bridgeport 17

Seymour 23 Alvord 0

Archer City 12 Santo 40

Quanah 27 Memphis 14

Windthorst 68 Ranger 7

Chillicothe 0 Paducah 57

Newcastle 58 Savoy 13

Saint Jo 27 Bryson 24

