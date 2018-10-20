HS Football Scoreboard Week 8: scores and highlights

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Hirschi 52 Gainesville 12
Iowa Park 28 Vernon 14
Bowie 63 Ponder 21
City View 0 Gunter 42
Holliday 38 Henrietta 18
Olney 6 Lindsay 65
Petrolia 34 Electra 52
Munday 0 Wellington 60
Northside 0 Knox City 52
Throckmorton 30 Gold-Burg 25
Benjamin 64 Forestburg 32
Notre Dame 44 Plainview Christian 12
Wichita Christian 20 Perrin-Whitt 67
Rider 7 Lubbock Cooper 27
Wichita Falls 64 Abilene Wylie 22
Burkburnett 17 Mineral Wells 30
Graham 35 Bridgeport 17
Seymour 23 Alvord 0
Archer City 12 Santo 40
Quanah 27 Memphis 14
Windthorst 68 Ranger 7
Chillicothe 0 Paducah 57
Newcastle 58 Savoy 13
Saint Jo 27 Bryson 24
