LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Brewers in Game 7 of NLCS, Red Sox wait

The Dodgers and Brewers meet in an all-or-nothing matchup at Miller Park to decide the NL Championship Series. Los Angeles will start 24-year-old rookie Walker Buehler, who showed flashes of brilliance this season but has not fared well in his two playoff starts. Jhoulys Chacin is set to pitch for Milwaukee — the journeyman had a career year and has done even better in the postseason, pitching 10 1/3 shutout innings in two starts.