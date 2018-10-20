SILVER ALERT: Lawton police looking for missing man

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Friday.
Authorities say 62-year-old Donald Bourque Sr. was last seen at Leo and Ken’s Restaurant around 11 p.m. on Friday night. He is believed to have left the restaurant on foot, traveling west. Bourque suffers from early onset dementia.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue sweats and a black jacket.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bourque, contact the Lawton Police Department.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.