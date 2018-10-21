Perfect Fall Weather

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Saturday was perfect. Sunday will be the same way. Temperatures may be a little bit warmer today. highs will near 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies and a calm wind. If you didn’t get outside on Saturday I highly suggest you take advantage of the weather today. Rain could make it back into the forecast as early as Tuesday. It looks more widespread on Wednesday. Overall highs will be in the 60s for much of the week ahead.