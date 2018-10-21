Semi rolls onto side near Electra

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Officials say one man was injured after crashing a semi near Electra Sunday afternoon.
The crash was reported at around 1:35 on Highway 287 just east of the exit for Farm Market 1739, near Electra.
DPS Troopers say the semi was traveling northbound on 287 in the passing lane when it suffered some sort of steering failure.
The semi went into the muddy ditch, flipping onto its side in the process.
Troopers say the driver was injured in the crash, however, the full extent of his injuries wasn't known at the time.
Northbound traffic was reduced to a single lane while officials were on the scene.
