Utah officials: DUI suspected in head-on crash, 6 dead

This Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol shows the scene of a head-on collision of a dump truck and a pickup on a state highway near Heber, Utah. State troopers say the dump truck crossed a highway median and collided with the pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, killing all six men in the pickup in an accident authorities suspect may was caused by alcohol and prescription drugs. The Utah Highway Patrol said Saturday its officers found prescription pills and open containers of alcohol inside the dump truck. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)