WFPD building relations with its community

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Some Wichita Falls Police officers educated more than two dozen city residents on Saturday during a seminar hosted by police and a non-profit.
Eastside Community Coalition, a non-profit that works to grow the east side part of the city, and WFPD partnered for its fourth annual seminar and this year’s topics were gun laws and how to react during an active shooter situation.
A member of the non-profit and officers said the seminars are a great way to develop a stronger bond between local law enforcement and the community they serve.
“We were sworn in to protect and serve and that’s across the board," Officer Jeff Hughes said. “That’s the entire city of Wichita Falls. We will show up to events so we can have that one on one with our residents.
“The relationship that we have with our citizens whether it be eastside, southside, northside or wherever it is in the community I think we have something special in Wichita Falls."
Keith Norman, a member of the non-profit, said he has also noticed his neighbors in Wichita Falls have a better bond with their local law enforcement than residents in other cities.
“From what I’ve seen, the people that’s a part of the coalition they seem to interact pretty good with the police department and I feel the working relationship here is a lot better than some other places,” Norman said.
“We never really see the negative side because our citizens are important for us," Off. Hughes said.
Off. Hughes said city residents can always call the police station, (940) 720-5000, to organize one of these educational seminars and the best way to continue to grow the bond between the community and law enforcement is more communication.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.