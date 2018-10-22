Anonymous tip leads to discovery of more than nine pounds of meth

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - We’re learning more about a large drug bust last week after a press conference with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wichita County DA’s Office.
Officials said an anonymous tip is what led the Wichita Falls Police Department to the discovery of a drug trafficking operation and over nine pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $400,000.
Police say on Wednesday they got an anonymous tip about a man was in possession of six pounds of meth at the Travel Lodge Hotel.
Members of the Wichita County District Attorney's Office Drug Enforcement Division immediately responded to the hotel and began surveillance.
The day before, investigators discovered three vehicles drove from Phoenix, Arizona to Wichita Falls with ten pounds of meth.
Jeffery Byrd and Cedric Gray were both arrested and are now facing charges of manufacturer or delivery of a controlled substance, over 400 grams.
“Our citizens need to get involved. We need to get this stuff off the streets,” said WFPD’s chief of police, Manuel Borrego. “Help our law enforcement, our sheriff’s department, our local police department, our DA to get this stuff prosecuted and get these people put in jail.”
“It’s a huge problem all across America,” said Wichita County Sheriff David Duke. “People don’t think we have problems like this in Wichita Falls, Wichita County. We have a major problem with it.”
Wichita County Criminal District Attorney, Maureen Shelton said during the conference investigations like these don't happen overnight. She said this is over several years that these law enforcement entities and officers have been working together to take this amount off the streets.
As of Monday afternoon, Byrd’s bond remains at $200,000. Gray’s bond has been set at $250,000. He also has a federal hold placed on him from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Officials also said it's cases like these that serve as a good reminder of how helpful these tips can be.
“I just can’t explain the importance of these crime stopper tips and these tips that come in to us because it’s not the only thing that turns the investigation but it helps the investigation,” said Chief Borrego.
The case is still under investigation so if you have any information on this crime or any other crime you’re asked to contact crime stoppers at 940-322-9888.
