Dia De Los Muertos brings families together

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Dozens of Texomans learned about the history of Dia De Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, in downtown Wichita Falls, on Saturday, and created ‘ofrendas’ to remember their loved ones who passed.
Dr. Claudia Montoya, a Midwestern State University, gave a presentation at 9th Street Studios to more than two dozen Texomans about the history of Dia De Los Muertos, which is a Mexican holiday where family and friends remember their loved ones who died. The belief is the spirit of the dead come back to the ‘living world’ for one day and celebrate with the living.
“If you learn or not, don’t worry about it," Dr. Montoya said. "Enjoy it. Be part of it. Feel part of a community. Don’t be isolated. Isolation is terrible for the human spirit. The most important part of the celebration is not even the remembering of the dead ones. It’s how it brings the community together.”
Diana Garcia Suarez said she brought her nephew, Aaron Niles, 11, to learn about the tradition and her Hispanic heritage.
“What I learned was that I 'm just happy to be with a different family and learn all the different cultures people have,” Suarez said.
During the holiday, family and friends leave ‘ofrendas’ or offerings for them. It is typically something those who passed enjoyed when they were alive.
Suarez said she and her nephew will leave an ‘ofrenda’ or offering for her sister, Rose Hernandez, who passed on October 12 from Colon cancer. She and Aaron plan to honor her on the holiday. Hernandez was Aaron’s aunt. Suarez said the ‘ofrenda’ they will give her sister will include a bag of trail mix.
“She was always like ‘Did you get me a bag? I just ate a bag’ and I’m like ‘Dang!’ So, we’ll make sure to leave those out for her,” Suarez said.
On Saturday, Oct. 27, Texomans can see all the ofrendas that were made and remember their loved ones in Downtown Wichita Falls at the second annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration.
