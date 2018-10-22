WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers has released a new Manhunt Monday suspect. Every week, we team up with the WFPD and Crime Stoppers to help get wanted suspects behind bars.
These suspects should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.
This week’s Manhunt Monday suspect is Edgar Aguilera, 23. He’s wanted for Burglary of a Habitation. Aguilera is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your tip leads to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.