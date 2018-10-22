Nice Weather to Start the Week, Rain Returns by Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - It’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s in most areas. Like yesterday, this afternoon will be amazing with a south breeze, temperatures in the low 60s by noon and highs near 70. Tuesday will be similar with increasing clouds, fairly light winds and highs in the upper 60s.
Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday, boosted by the remnants of landfalling hurricane Wilma on the Pacific coast of Mexico which will be drawn into Texas. This tropical moisture will give us good rain chances through the day Wednesday into Wednesday night. We’re back to warmer, dryer weather by Friday and into the weekend when highs will be in the 60s and 70s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
