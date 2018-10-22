Retired Boys and Girls Club director hospitalized after weekend wreck

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A retired longtime branch director of the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls is in critical conditions after a car wreck this past weekend.
Wichita Falls police say the crash happened Saturday morning just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Johnson Rd. and Fairway.
Those with the Boys and Girls Club tell us Jerry Taylor was heading to the club football field with his grandson when it happened.
They also said his grandson was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth but is expected to be okay.
Taylor was taken to United Regional where he remains tonight.
We’ll continue to follow this story as more information is made available.
