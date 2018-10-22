WF: Long lines on day one of early voting

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Some voters in Wichita Falls said it took them an hour and 20-minutes to get in the booth Monday to early vote.
They add it is worth it because now they have peace of mind knowing their vote is in.
“To make sure that something doesn’t happen tomorrow that I don’t get to vote,” said Virginia Bishop. “My dad said you can’t gripe if you don’t vote, so if you do your civic duty at least you’ve done your part and you can at least have a voice in some of this.
Kaye Holland, President of the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls said with almost two weeks of early voting in Texas it is good to get it taken care of now.
"If you don't vote you don't have a voice, and you're letting other people make choices for you," said Holland.
While the League’s goal is to get voters registered, their work does not end when that deadline passes.
Holland said people are now reaching out to her asking about polling locations.
"I've also had a couple calls about information on the candidates even though they have the guide they still want to know something else,” she said.
Something she said voters need to know before heading to the polls.
"If they come to a candidate and they really don’t know, it is okay to skip, said Holland. “But they need to have an idea of what they’re going to do.”
While voters can not bring in any electronics to help, they can bring their voter guide.
Knowing what form of ID can be used is another must.
There are seven forms of ID registered voters can use, a Texas driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas handgun license, United States military ID card with a photo, United States citizenship certificate with a photo or a United States passport.
Those can be expired up to four years.
There are seven substitutes people who do not have any of those can use if they sign a declaration form.
A valid voter registration certificate, certified birth certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government document with your name and address on it.
Early voting ends November 2.
Click here for a list of all the early voting locations.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.