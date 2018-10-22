WFPD: Man arrested after breaking into apartment and punching woman

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Sunday morning after breaking into an apartment and assaulting a woman.
Police arrested Jemarcus Williams, 32, for the burglary and assault.
Officers said they were called to an apartment complex on Central Freeway East at around 6:45 a.m. When they arrived, they said the door was closed but there was damage around the lock and doorknob.
They were able to talk to the victim who said Williams was in the bathroom, and police said they were able to detain Williams.
Police said Williams told them he and the victim had been in a verbal fight and nothing else had happened.
Officers said the victim told them the incident happened at around 4 a.m. She said Williams knocked on her door several times and she told him to go away. Williams eventually started kicking at the door and was able to get inside.
Police said the victim told them she was sitting on the couch and when he got inside she tried to call 911 but Williams grabbed her hair, pulled her onto the ground, and started punching her in the face.
The victim told police she and Williams have a child together but they haven’t lived together in about two months.
Police arrested Williams on the scene and charged him with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Assault.
He was also charged with an outstanding warrant for not paying child support.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.