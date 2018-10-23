Iowa Park Police Department names new chief

IOWA PARK, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Iowa Park Police Department will soon be under a new police chief.
Lieutenant Steve Davis will take the new title on January 1, 2019. Lt. Davis was made a Lieutenant earlier this year and has been with the IPPD since 1994.
The Chief of Police position opened up when current Chief Robert Johnson decided to run for the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 seat.
News Channel 6 is wishing both men the best in their future endeavors.
