The Latest: Turkey would cooperate with international probe

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, white smoke billows from the courtyard of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. A video shared by a television channel that is close to Turkey's government broadcasted on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 appears to show three men burning documents at the Saudi Consulate's backyard a day after Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed. A Haber news channel said the surveillance camera video - allegedly showing "evidence" being burned inside a drum - was recorded on Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (Lefteris Pitarakis)
October 23, 2018 at 3:03 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:09 AM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Turkey's foreign minister says his country would cooperate with international bodies if they were to launch an independent probe into the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

In an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said Tuesday that Turkey has not shared evidence concerning his death at the Saudi consulate with any country but added that there may have been "an exchange of views between intelligence organizations."

Saudi Arabia has said Kashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family, was killed Oct. 2 in a "fistfight" with officials sent to encourage him to return to the kingdom. Turkish media and officials say the 59-year-old Washington Post columnist was killed and dismembered by a 15-man Saudi hit squad.

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015 file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a news conference in Manama, Bahrain. Saudi Arabia is moving ahead with plans to hold a glitzy investment forum that kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, despite some of its most important speakers pulling out in the global outcry over the killing of Khashoggi. The meeting was intended to draw leading investors who could help underwrite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious plans to revamp the economy. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)
Cavusoglu said: "If a request for an international investigation is made ... we would cooperate."

____

10:20 a.m

The Turkish president is expected to announce details Tuesday of his country's investigation into the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, as skepticism intensified about Saudi Arabia's account that he died accidentally in its consulate in Istanbul.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will "go into detail" about a case that has shocked the world and raised suspicions that a Saudi hit squad planned Khashoggi's killing after he walked into the consulate on Oct. 2, and then attempted to cover it up.

Turkish police secure an underground car park, where authorities earlier found a vehicle belonging to the Saudi Consulate, in Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Turkish crime-scene investigators have arrived at the park, where the car , according to news reports, was left two weeks ago. Investigators looking into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi had last week searched other consulate vehicles, along with the consulate building and the consul general's residence.(AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)
Top Turkish officials have said Turkey would clarify exactly what happened to Khashoggi and a stream of leaks to national and international media has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia, which is hosting a glitzy investment conference this week that many dignitaries have decided to skip because of the scandal. "