Man with 11 warrants accused of assaulting WFPD officers

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man has been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for a lengthy list of charges.
According to WFPD, on Monday just after 2 p.m. an officer saw Justin Randall, 35, in the 1600 block of 12th Street. The officer knew Randall had recently been listed on Texoma’s Most Wanted.
A records check on Randall revealed he had 11 outstanding warrants for his arrest that included several assault charges, according to WFPD. When additional officers got to the scene, they attempted to take Randall into custody.
At that time, he began to fight with officers, according to WFPD. Following a physical struggle with officers, Randall was handcuffed. As he was being put into the patrol vehicle, it is alleged he kicked one of the officers in the chest.
While taking Randall to the jail, WFPD is reporting he kicked out one of the backseat windows of the patrol vehicle. In addition to the 11 warrants, Randall was charged with Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Public Servant, and Criminal Mischief.
