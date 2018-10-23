Missile Road gate at SAFB closed until further notice

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - News Channel 6 has learned the Missile Road gate is closed at Sheppard Air Force Base.
Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday our crews said a Wichita Falls Police Department vehicle was blocking the entrance.
A post to the base's Facebook page at 10 a.m. said the gate would be closed until further notice.
People are being asked to use the main gate and plan accordingly. SAFB public affairs officials could not confirm why the Missile Road gate was closed at the time this story was published.
We will continue to monitor this situation to bring you the very latest.
