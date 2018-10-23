MSU Texas themed bike rack unveiled in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A bike rack representing Midwestern State University was unveiled on Tuesday in downtown Wichita Falls.
In an effort to create a more bicycle-friendly community, Downtown Development has partnered with WFISD and other organizations to add custom bike racks in the city.
MSU Texas President Dr. Suzanne Shipley took the sheet off the custom bike rack for the audience at the event at Park Central on the corner of 8th and Scott streets.
The MSU cycling team also posed for photos with the new bike rack.
Some of the racks are made by high school students at the WFISD Career Education Center. Others have been made by locals welders at The Burn Shop.
The MSU Texas bike rack was unveiled during the university’s homecoming week.
