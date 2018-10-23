Nice Weather Tuesday, Rain Likely Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be a lot like Monday with perhaps more sunshine, light winds and afternoon highs near 70 degrees.
Hurricane Willa will make landfall this afternoon on the Pacific coast of Mexico just as a trough of low pressure sweeps across the southwest United States. As the trough moves east toward Texas, it will draw the tropical moisture from Willa up from Mexico giving us good rain chances Wednesday, especially during the midday and afternoon.
Good rain chances will then come to an end late Wednesday night. Cloud cover will linger Thursday but then we’re back to sunshine and warm temperatures by Friday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
