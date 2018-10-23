Some Wichita Co. property owners get wrong tax bill

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A coding error made to the 2018 Tax Statements for Wichita County gave an incorrect estimates for property tax.
According to the Wichita Co. Tax Assessor-Collector, Tommy Smyth, on Monday afternoon the error was discovered. The school tax freeze for the “Over 65 Exemption” and “Disability Exemption” had inadvertently attached a freeze on the property taxes for Burkburnett, Electra, and Wichita Falls.
There is not a freeze on property taxes for those municipalities. The software provider has taken responsibility for the error and will be paying for the second corrected billing to property owners.
The non-existent city freeze was removed and corrected statements are being sent out to those who may have received an incorrect statement.
“Our office has taken timely corrective action on this matter and certainly apologizes for any inconvenience this has created for those who may have received a statement under the aforementioned circumstances,” Smyth said in a press release.
