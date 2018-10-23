WF Mayoral candidates talk early voting

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls mayoral candidates shared their thoughts on the first day of early voting.
Lowry Crane sent this statement to Newschannel 6.
“You should have my ad running this week. Please look at it. Thanks for reaching out to me. You do good work and after I win this election I promise to be transparent and communicate often with you.”
Mayor Santellana said that is concerning to him because being mayor is an active position.
“It is worrisome to me when you have a candidate who refuses to talk to media outlets and refuses to let citizens know what he’s about other than a post,” said Mayor Santellana. “People want to hear that come out of his mouth, it’s more truthful that way.”
Mayor Santellana also said early voting is important because it sets the tone for a race and for the community.
Early voting ends November 2.
