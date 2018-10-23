WFISD Administrators, Arc, parents discuss concerns

It was a progressive meeting and I think the ISD along with the our program will benefit directly. Our concerns were heard and validated. We spoke about changes that can be made for progress for our current and future students. I feel the district will be making changes so future Special Education Students will have the opportunity to utilize the CEC and the skills to help in their future endeavors. The Transitional Director has big plans and will be changing the curriculum over the next school year to create a school to work program for our students. We encourage our community to open your doors to them , give them opportunities to job train and potential even hire.