WFISD Administrators, Arc, parents discuss concerns

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Last week a group of parents believed inclusion, integration, and opportunity was not being offered to their special needs kids in Wichita Falls ISD.
On Monday, WFISD Administrators, parents and representatives of the ARC of Wichita County met to discuss those concerns.
Their primary focus was getting access to the new Career Education Center.
On a Facebook post, representatives of the Arc of Wichita County said they believe there was progress made.
Carissa Davis, a parent we talked to last week, who was also at the meeting said she agreed.
In a statement to News Channel 6 she said “I feel the district will be making changes so future Special Education Students will have the opportunity to utilize the CEC and the skills to help in their future endeavors.”
Her full statement can be found below:
"Yesterday I along with a few other moms had a meeting with the WFISD Assistant Superintendent, Special Education Director, Transitional Director, The ARC and the Special Olympics Director to discuss our issues in concern with the district and our Special Needs Students.
It was a progressive meeting and I think the ISD along with the our program will benefit directly. Our concerns were heard and validated. We spoke about changes that can be made for progress for our current and future students. I feel the district will be making changes so future Special Education Students will have the opportunity to utilize the CEC and the skills to help in their future endeavors. The Transitional Director has big plans and will be changing the curriculum over the next school year to create a school to work program for our students. We encourage our community to open your doors to them , give them opportunities to job train and potential even hire.
The meeting also utilized the time by combining what services and opportunities The Arc and Special Olympics can provide to our students and how the ISD can support those organizations.
As the bond voting approaches, I hope the community will acknowledge and see how desperately our schools need better facilities. The ISD is working on improving and bettering our classes and situation at Carirgan and we look forward to an even better facility once the bond is passed.
We appreciate the ISD listening to our concerns and working together with us to make sure our students are successful as they transition to careers of their own."
