Wild hog spotted in Stone Lake Dr. neighborhood

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A picture of a wild hog roaming around the south side of Wichita Falls this past weekend has sparked some safety concerns.
Connie Smithee, the woman who snapped the photo said she was driving on Stone Lake Dr. heading towards Southwest Pkwy when she noticed an animal on a field beside a house.
She said it wasn’t until she got a closer look when she realized it was a wild hog.
“When I first seen it I thought it was just a big dog,” said Smithee. “It scared me to death. I thought oh lord what do I do. I just thought, just sit still, don’t move. I kept a real close eye on him to make sure he wasn’t going to charge my truck.”
Even though getting her truck damaged by the hog was a concern, Smithee said there was one thing she was mostly worried about.
"My first thought was oh lord I hope no one is out here at the lake because we always have people jogging or walking and they have their children with them, or they have their pets with them walking around the lake or walking up and down between here and the Family Y," said Smithee.
She said the hog ended up running away heading towards the back of Grace Church and hasn’t seen it since then but if you do come across it you need to stand back.
“Just give it space and leave it alone,” said Texas Game Warden Tyler Reed. “If you push one into a corner like that they will fight their way out, so that’s about the only time that we have issues.”
Even though Texas Game Wardens will not catch them, Reed said there is one thing you can do to keep them from coming back.
"Cut down on having dog food or cat food things like that," said Reed. "These animals are coming in to get free meals because that attracts them to an area."
Smithee said she will keep an eye out for the wild hog and hopes everyone around her neighborhood will too.
“I don’t want them to be attacked by anything. Rather it be a wild boar, a snake, or whatever. Please be very aware of what’s in the area because we don’t want anybody to be killed or be hurt.”
