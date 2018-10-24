Better Business Bureau Briefs: Government Grant Scams

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Cosme Ojeda with the Better Business Bureau joined us on News Channel 6 at Noon on Monday for the weekly Better Business Bureau Briefs segment.
This week, BBB officials addressed scams around government grants. Below is a look at some information about this type of scam and tips from the BBB to avoid becoming a victim.
Free government money you never have to repay? This scam promises you free money in the form of a government grant for a small fee.
How the Scam Works:
Scammers contact you through phone calls, emails, or posts on social media. The government is awarding "free grants" and you are told your application is guaranteed to be accepted, and you will never have to repay the money.
Tips to Spot This Scam:
* Free money doesn’t come easy. Obtaining a government grant is an involved process. If someone is actively soliciting you to give you money, that’s a red flag that you are dealing with an imposter.
* Do not pay any money for a "free" government grant. A real government agency will not ask you to pay an advanced processing fee.
* Check for look-alikes. A caller may say he is from the “Federal Grants Administration” – which does not exist. Be sure to do your research and see if an agency or organization actually exists.
* Be careful with unsolicited calls asking for your banking information. Scammers will cold call, asking basic questions to see if you qualify for a grant, and then ask for your banking information saying they need to collect a one-time processing fee and directly deposit your money.
To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.
