Possible bombs sent to Hillary Clinton, Obama

CHAPPAQUA, NY (RNN) - An apparent explosive device was found at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in a New York City suburb on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.
A technician who screens mail for the office of Hillary Clinton discovered the device around 1 a.m., making it the third possible bomb mailed to Democratic figures this week. The package was addressed to Hillary Clinton.
The Secret Service confirmed that it had intercepted suspicious packages received overnight to two of its “protectees,” the Clintons and former President Barack Obama.
“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” said the Secret Service in a statement. “The protectees did not receive the packages, nor were they at risk of receiving them.”
Officials tell The New York Times that the device sent to the Clintons is similar to the one sent to Obama and liberal philanthropist George Soros.
The explosive device was discovered around 3 p.m. Monday outside Soros' suburban New York compound. Officials said the device resembled a pipe bomb and was inside a package in the mailbox.
An employee at the Soros compound opened the package and discovered the device. They then placed the package in a wooded area and alerted authorities.
Both Soros and the Clintons have been the subject of right-wing conspiracy theories, including multiple falsehoods from President Donald Trump.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump repeated an evidence-free accusation against his former presidential rival, accusing her of colluding with Russia in the 2016 election.
At a campaign rally in Erie, PA, Trump said, “There was collusion between Hillary, the Democrats and Russia. There was a lot of collusion with them and Russia and lots of other people.”
Trump tweeted a baseless claim Oct. 5 that stated protesters at the Capitol during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings were paid for by Soros.
