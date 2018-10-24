Burkburnett First Responder Named National Outstanding Fire Service Professional

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Stephanie Humberd loves her hometown of Burkburnett, Texas, and has always wanted to give back to her community. That is one of the key reasons she became a firefighter for the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department.
In recognition of her commitment and community efforts, Columbia Southern University fire administration faculty selected Humberd as the 2018 Outstanding Fire Service Professional of the Year.
Humberd, who is seeking a bachelor’s degree in fire administration, decided to go into the fire service after earning her EMT license in 2003.
“One of the firemen said I should check out the fire department and invited me to visit,” she said. “So I did and everything has evolved from that moment.”
Since 2016, she has worked with the department and its various community programs such as the Fire Explorers, which she was a member of as a youth. It is one of the career-oriented programs offered by Learning for Life, a branch of the Boy Scouts of America, that exposes the major aspects of the fire service to young adults ages 14-21.
“I really enjoy teaching and working with the youth and helping them with the career paths they want to pursue,” said Humberd. “I currently have six youth in the program that train with us every week. They have participated in fire games the past two years and placed first and third in different games.”
She also supervises fire prevention programs and all community visits for the volunteer fire department. Recently, she joined the Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department and hopes to expand her career and efforts to help the community.
“It’s a great accomplishment for me to know we make a difference. I had a child tell me one day after a fire that she remembered what we taught her and she was able to get her family out of the house and to their safe meeting place,” said Humberd.
The award was established as part of National Fire Prevention Month and to recognize CSU fire service students and graduates for their commitment to safety, professionalism and their accomplishments in the industry.
The runner-up for the 2018 Outstanding Fire Service Professional Award was Todd Olague, a fire captain paramedic for the Shreveport, Louisiana Fire Department who recently graduated from CSU with a bachelor’s degree in fire administration.
