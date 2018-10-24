Dia de Los Muertos cultural celebration is this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - 9th Street Studios and Protencia Projects have come together to host a Dia de Los Muertos cultural celebration in downtown Wichita Falls.
Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 27, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Event goers will be able to enjoy authentic food, see local dance performances, and take a look at handmade products like pinatas, boots and clothing.
Festival goers are encouraged to dress in traditional Day of the Dead attire. The event is taking place on Travis Street between 8th and 9th streets. There will be an altar area where people can place a photo of their deceased loved ones they would like to celebrate.
If you would like an individual or family altar you can pay a registration fee of $25 that will be donated to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Registration information can be found here.
Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 on the day of the event. Children 12 and under will be let in the festival for free. Tickets can be purchased online, here or in person at 9th Street Studios, Carneceria Los Cuates, and The Stone Palace.
Reporter Brenda Robledo and Morning Anchor Jake Garcia will emcee the event. This event was made possible by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts & Culture.
