GOES 17 weather satellite is on the move

Hi-res weather data is coming for the Western U.S.
GOES 17 is the newest weather satellite. It launched on March 1, 2018. Since then the satellite has been tested at 89.5 degrees west longitude. Today it started the trek west to 137.2 degrees longitude.
The drift will take about three weeks to complete. This means we will go three weeks without data.
On November 15 the first views of Alaska, Hawaii and the Pacific Ocean will be seen from this satellite.
If everything works properly it will officially become operational on December 10, 2018.
The resolution on GOES 17 is four times better than the current GOES West. Specifically for Texoma this satellite will help improve winter weather forecast because these systems start in the pacific ocean.
It will also help forecast pacific hurricanes like Willa. This hurricane pushed tropical moisture into Texas and is the reason we are seeing rain today.
