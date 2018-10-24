Good News: Purple Heart County

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Montague County has been named a “Purple Heart County,” and a proclamation for that recognition was presented Tuesday morning during the Montague County Commissioner’s Court meeting.
The purpose is to honor and recognize all Montague County Purple Heart recipients living or dead, and all veterans who live in the county.
The proclamation was sought out by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a national service organization that supports wounded veterans.
