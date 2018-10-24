Here is how you can safely dispose of your prescription drugs

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, October 27th and multiple local agencies are planning to participate.
Drug Take Back Day provides a secure way for residents to get rid of expired medication and prescription drugs.
During the April Take Back Day 474.5 tons of medications were collected at 5,842 sites across the country.
The Bowie Police Department plans to take part in the event, using their drug collection box located in the lobby of the police department.
The Bowie collection box is available year round.
The Comanche Nation Police Department and the Jacksboro Police Department will also take part in Saturday’s event.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
