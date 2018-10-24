Latest early voting numbers in Wichita Co.

Latest early voting numbers in Wichita Co.
We are keeping track of early voting numbers in Wichita Co.
By Samantha Forester | October 24, 2018 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 12:31 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Early voting for the Tuesday, November 6, 2018, Election Day began on Monday, October 22.

Voters in Wichita County will be able to vote at any of the early voting locations from Monday, October 22 through Friday, November 2. A look at that list can be found here.

News Channel 6 is tracking early voting numbers in Wichita County for this mid-term election. There are several national, statewide, regional, and local races voters will cast their votes for.

As of the end of day on Tuesday, October 23, 5,102 citizens had voted. Below is a look at the latest early voting numbers.

Tuesday, October 23

Total - 2,543

Wichita Co. Courthouse - 408

Home Depot - 755

Sikes Senter Call - 722

Burkburnett - 336

Electra - 51

Iowa Park - 271

Monday, October 22

Total - 2,559

Wichita Co. Courthouse - 386

Home Depot - 637

Sikes Senter Call - 704

Burkburnett - 403

Electra - 74

Iowa Park - 355

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.