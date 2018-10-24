Latest early voting numbers in Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Early voting for the Tuesday, November 6, 2018, Election Day began on Monday, October 22.
Voters in Wichita County will be able to vote at any of the early voting locations from Monday, October 22 through Friday, November 2. A look at that list can be found here.
News Channel 6 is tracking early voting numbers in Wichita County for this mid-term election. There are several national, statewide, regional, and local races voters will cast their votes for.
As of the end of day on Tuesday, October 23, 5,102 citizens had voted. Below is a look at the latest early voting numbers.
Tuesday, October 23
Total - 2,543
Wichita Co. Courthouse - 408
Home Depot - 755
Sikes Senter Call - 722
Burkburnett - 336
Electra - 51
Iowa Park - 271
Monday, October 22
Total - 2,559
Wichita Co. Courthouse - 386
Home Depot - 637
Sikes Senter Call - 704
Burkburnett - 403
Electra - 74
Iowa Park - 355
