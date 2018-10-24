MSU Texas awarded two grants for biology, nursing

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Midwestern State University has been awarded two grants. The first grant is for the biology department at the university.
The campus is home to the third largest mammal collection in the Lone Star State. The nearly $5,000 grant will make it easier for researchers to study the collection by digitizing the collection’s database.
The second is for the Wilson School of Nursing. The $1.5 million grant will support the education of family nurse practitioner students. These students will train and work in rural areas designated as medically under-served communities.
Telemedicine will also be a large part of the program. Telemedicine is used to communicate with faculty and health-care professionals in partner facilities.
