Road to college mentors vote for the first time

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - An organization known to help pave a road to college is also teaching it's members the importance of voting.
"I was the first to register to vote from my family," said Luis Higareda, a first time voter.
Higareda was one of five college students and Road to College mentors who hit the polls for the first time on Monday after the founder of Cafe Con Leche, Gonzalo Robles explained to them the importance of voting.
“There really wasn’t that much long of a wait but since it was our first time he {Robles} kind of told us how it’s going to go and who the people are,” said Higareda.
Robles tells us they always encourage young people to vote because they want them to be active participants and have a voice in the political process so before they hit the polls these students made sure they did their research.
“Because if you just go in and vote you don’t know who you’re voting for and your ideas might not be the same as there’s or you might dislike what they are going for,” said Lauren Escobedo, a first time voter.
These students said just having the opportunity to vote is important to them because some other students don't have the chance.
"It kind of sucks that they are not able to do it because they are undocumented so for me it was like a responsibility," said Higareda.
Last month Dr. Steve Garrison, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Midwestern State University told us students are more interested in registering but unfortunately when election day comes around they usually don't vote on the same rate.
"It's kind of sad because there are so many of us and we could really change the system," said Escobedo.
Therefore, these students are encouraging everyone, including their families who registered, to take the time to cast their ballot.
"Just go out and vote," said Higareda. "Every vote does matter."
The last day of early voting is next Friday and Election day is November 6.
