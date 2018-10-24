WCSO patrol car involved in accident while responding to pin-in crash

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy was checked out at the hospital after he was hit by a car while responding to another accident.
The Wichita Falls Police Department says the deputy was traveling southbound on Holliday with his lights and sirens on. The Deputy was en route to an entrapment accident reported in Archer County and Kemp and Highway 79.
The Sheriff vehicle was hit on its passenger side after proceeding through a red light at the intersection of Kell East and Holliday.
Police say the other driver saw the deputy but could not stop in time to avoid hitting him.
The deputy and one person in the other vehicle were both transported to the hospital to be checked out. Police say there were no major injuries.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.