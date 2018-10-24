WCSO Posse hosts fundraiser for their own

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Posse will be holding a benefit cook out for one of their own who is battling cancer.
The Posse hopes to help offset medical costs for Dena Zentgraf, who works at the front office of the Sheriff’s Office.
The Posse will be holding a cook out on Thursday, October 25 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Elks Lodge located at 4205 Seymour Hwy.
There will be hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and drinks.
Please come by and help raise funds for this great person.
