Wednesday Weather: Rain All Day

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today’s forecast is pretty easy, it’s going to rain all day. Scattered moderate rain will fall area wide from late morning to early evening. Many Texoma towns will see over an inch of rain. Temperatures will be in the low 50s much of the day and winds will be light. Most of the rain should move out late tonight.
A stray shower can’t be ruled out through early morning Thursday. Otherwise, Thursday will be mostly cloudy and a touch warmer with highs in the low 60s. We’re back to nice, warm weather for Friday and Saturday. Skies will be sunny Friday with highs in the 70s. Temperatures will be in the 60s during high school football games under mostly clear skies.
Saturday will be our warmest day in two and a half weeks. A cold front will bump temps down a bit Sunday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
