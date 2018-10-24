WF woman dies in crash near Rhome

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls woman was killed after crashing her car near Rhome Wednesday afternoon.
The Wise County Messenger reports Cynthia Thompson, 54, was driving southbound on US 81/287 when her car hydroplaned and lost control.
The car hit a guardrail before coming to a rest in the median near Farm Road 3433.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers in Thompson’s car, Brandon Bush, 36, and Jerry Johnson, 30, just suffered minors injuries.
