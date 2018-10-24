WFISD candidate profiles: District 3

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Two Candidates are working to fill the Wichita Falls Independent School District 3 seat, incumbent Adam Groves and former educator Mark Lukert.
Adam Groves served in the United States Air Force for 21 years and as a trustee for the last two years.
Groves hopes to get reelected to see the results of his time spent working with the district.
“With the education I've gotten about the school board through the annual school board required training, I think I’m well suited to be able to do that,” said Groves.
His opponent Mark Lukert feels his 42 years as an educator has prepared him to take over.
“You know my learning curve is not going to be too steep because I am still working with student teachers for two universities,” said Lukert. “I am still very up to date on everything that's going on in education even though I've been retired for several years.”
While different backgrounds, both these candidates say attracting and keeping teachers in the district needs to be addressed.
Groves feels higher pay could be the remedy.
“Some of the things that I think we definitely need to attack are finding a means to operate more cost effective in order to be able to take some of that money and divert it to teacher salaries increase,” said Groves.
Lukurt says a good school climate could help.
“We got to take care of the teachers we have, because if we want to be an attractive district it's the word of mouth from our teachers and our educators that are going to want to make people come and join us,” said Lukert.
Lukurt adds if those teachers do not feel supportive and morale is low, then that is a priority to him.
Another problem they see and want to fix is the older campuses.
“If we want an ‘A’ plus district we've got to have ‘A’ plus facilities as well,” said Lukert.
Lukert said the only way they are going to get all of the older buildings back up to par is by a bond election.
“To me that's the only way we're going to have enough money to get that done,” said Lukert. Lukert said inviting residents in to the schools and showing them why it is necessary could help pass a bond.
Groves agrees but adds it is some that would benefit the entire city.
“By supporting the schools and improving the school we’re going to help the community and it’s a reciprocal relationship,” said Groves. “As the community gets better, the schools are able to get better, and the tax base gets larger and we can get more funds for the students.”
