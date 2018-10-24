Wichita Falls Force name third head coach, Jesse Davis, before season opener

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
The Wichita Falls Force Hockey Club is proud to announce that Jesse Davis has been named Head Coach of the Wichita Falls Force Hockey Team and current coach Troy Mick will stay on as Associate Coach.
“I’m Looking forward to jumping in with the Force and the USACHL, stated Coach Davis “Even thou it’s a little bit of a late start for me I know the boys are ready to go for Saturday night.
“Troy and I go way back, and he has the team ready to go and I can’t wait to be on the bench with the boys as he has said many great things about the team already.
Coach Davis grew up playing hockey in Detroit Michigan and went on to a successful junior and pro hockey career. Coach Jesse started coaching after his playing career was over to give back simply because he loves the game.
* Head Instructor Rocky Mountain Hockey Schools
* 17 years Coaching experience
* 5 yrs USHL, 5 yrs NAHL, 5 yrs Midget AAA, 2 yrs Tier III
* Worked with over 100 players that have gone on to play DI College Hockey* Over 30 players that have gone on to the NHL* 20 years as a hockey instructor & Skating Instructor
* 14 yrs Evaluator/Coach for USA Hockey Select Camps
* Playing experience: 2 years Junior NAHL, 6 years Pro
* From Detroit MI, currently resides in Denver, CO area.
Davis will make his Head Coaching debut Saturday night vs the Texas Lawmen at 7 PM.
