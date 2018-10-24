Wichita Falls woman arrested for Fourth of July assault

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A woman wanted in connection with an incident over the Fourth of July holiday was arrested this week.
On Tuesday, around noon, WFPD officers were called out to the 1600 block of 32nd Street just off Old Jacksboro Highway for a person with an aggravated robbery warrant.
When officers arrived they arrested Dekendra Manuel, 30. According to WFPD, the warrant stemmed from an incident at the Haystack in the early morning hours of July 5.
Around 2:15 a.m. officers were called out to the bar on the 300 block of North Scott and spoke with a victim who had several cuts to her head following an altercation.
The victim told officers that Manuel became upset with her for filming someone who was at the bar. The victim said Manuel attempted to take her phone away. When Manuel was unable to take the victim’s phone, it is alleged, Manuel hit the victim in the head with a beer bottle and began to assault her.
The victim needed medical treatment for the cuts to her head. Manuel left the bar before officers arrived. She was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Aggravated Robbery.
