1 winning ticket in South Carolina claims $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Grand prize resets to $40 million ahead of Friday drawing

A single ticket holder in South Carolina won the largest lottery jackpot ever offered worldwide, according to a Mega Millions press release. (Source: Mega Millions/YouTube/CNN)
By RNN Staff | October 24, 2018 at 4:21 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 4:24 AM

(RNN) - With Mega Millions officials expecting 75 percent of combinations to be sold for Tuesday night’s billion dollar drawing, it’s little surprise that at least one winner has been announced.

A single ticket holder in South Carolina won the largest lottery jackpot ever offered worldwide, according to a Mega Millions press release early Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70 with a Mega Ball of 5.

The Mega Millions jackpot will reset to its starting value of $40 million for Friday night’s drawing.

