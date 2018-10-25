Anthony Vargas, Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Anthony Vargas has been named the Week 8 Built Ford tough player of the week for his performance against Abilene Wylie with 558 passing yards and a old high record 7 touchdown passes. Vargas didn’t know he won the award until his team presented it to him at practice.
“We have this big family group chat and my Dad was texting me saying we have some big news coming up." Anthony Vargas WFHS Senior QB said. "And I didn’t think anything about an award that i was going to win. But I saw my dad show up to practice after school. And I was like sometimes he comes sometimes he doesn’t, so something my be up. But really truthfully they kept it a secret all the way until Coach Freeman gathered us around after practice and just told us that I won the award.”
Vargas is the first player in the Coyotes rich history to win this award and that’s not lost on him.
“It feels great I always wanted my name in the record book, Vargas said. "And I always wanted my high school legacy to be something great. And honestly I cant describe it in words it feels great to do it especially do it with this school and the history that it has so it felt good.”
Vargas is one of three brothers his older brother Jorge was a QB for the Rider Raiders and now Anthony has a little bragging rights.
“He actually called and congratulated me and I was talking to him about the award that I had won, Vargas said. "And really I was like... because we always talk about what we did in high school, like what he did and what I am trying to do, and how i am trying to beat his records and stuff that he had set. So I just told him I won a record and you didn’t just kind of go at it. But ultimately we are brothers we support each other and we are there for each other.”
Anthony has enjoyed being the big man on campus but he knows his team still has a lot of work to do this season to reach their goals of making it back into the playoffs and making a run at a state title.
“I cant walk the halls without someone saying congratulations, Vargas explained. "But its been great I am very blessed to have this kind of support system from my family, my school, my coaches, my teammates everybody. And honestly its just been great. So I’m just going to move forward with it and we’re going to go win some more games.”
